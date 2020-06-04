ASP.Net Developer

3 month contracts for 2x C# Developers who have strong skills inASP.NET Core, Entity Framework, SQL Server, with JavaScript/CSS/HTML front end skills as well.

1 July 2020 – 30 September 2020 – , so you will need to be immediately available or have a short notice period.

BASED IN CAPE TOWN

Please spread the word among your connections, as you do not know who might have been negatively affected by our current pandemic.

Learn more/Apply for this position