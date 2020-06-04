Braintree wins LS Retail Awards

Braintree, the consulting and integration division of Vox, has been named as LS Retail Diamond and LS One Gold Partner for 2020.

LS Retail provides all-in-one business management software solutions for retail and hospitality companies across the globe.

The LS Retail partner ecosystem has grown steadily over the last two decades, offering scalable solutions to manage the complex operational requirements of retailers and restaurateurs in 88 countries with support from around 380 certified Microsoft and LS Retail partners.

The Diamond Partner level is the highest achievement for a LS Retail partner and is awarded to companies who displayed extraordinary dedication to the LS Retail solutions and drove unparalleled sales success during the previous year.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received this award for a second consecutive year! It’s a significant achievement from our team and highlights the proficiency of our consultants and the successful results of their efforts. In the same way, none of this would have been possible without the support of our customers and demonstrates that they can feel confident when choosing Braintree as their partner, and we look forward to continuing to forge trusted and lasting relationships with them,” says Heath Huxtable, Executive Head of Braintree by Vox.

Braintree is the largest Microsoft Dynamics company in Africa, with over 26 years of successful implementations experience. The company is a leader in retail solutions, e-commerce, customer relationship management, marketing technology, wholesaling and enterprise resource planning. It further has significant consulting and product capability, including Dynamics 365, Azure, Office 365 and Analytics.

“We are a partner for two of LS Retail’s products – LS Central and LS One,” says Neville Levinthal, head of business development at Braintree by Vox. “LS Central is integrated into Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and is an all-in-one ERP and Retail system, while LS One is a retail-only system that is ERP agnostic and can be integrated to the customer’s ERP system of choice.

“We’re the only partner in Africa that is authorised to sell, implement, and support both LS Central and LS One, LS Retail’s strategy is to have separate partners for the two products,” he adds.

“At LS Retail we are incredibly proud of our partners’ business results, and honored by their consistent commitment to the LS Retail products and solutions,” says Sigrun Dora Saevinsdottir, chief operating officer at LS Retail. “Congratulations to all of this year’s Partner Awards winners, and a sincere ‘thank you’ to each and every one of our partners. We are proud to recognise and honour Braintree as LS Retail Diamond partner for the outstanding performance over the past year.

“Through the years, our partner community has shown levels of resilience, collaboration and dedication that are, I believe, unique in our industry. Our channel is our strength, and as our partners are there for us, we are always there to support them, through the tough times to the sunny days ahead,” Saevinsdottir adds.

The retail industry operates in a dynamic market, and organisations must be able to respond instantly to changes in customer demands and tastes. Getting this right requires a deep understanding of prior sales, current stock levels, and gross margins, as well as future trends in demand. Retailers are looking for complete end-to-end solutions, from point of sale (POS) till reporting, with high flexibility and ease of use, that enables management to run their business centrally from the back office.

In addition, the sector is highly competitive, is evolving rapidly with the growth in online commerce and services, and high-tech innovations are becoming the key differentiators in both the traditional and online space. To take advantage of these opportunities, retailers need a partner that is agile, able to adapt to changing landscapes, and offers a range of solutions which can provide them with that crucial competitive edge.