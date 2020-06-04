Integration Developer

Jun 4, 2020

A well known FMCG company within the Brackenfell area is looking to employ a Integration Developer II.Job objectives:Perform day-to-day troubleshooting & support of integration systems:

  • To act as 1st line support for Web Service & Data Flows Integration

  • To troubleshoot errors and investigate queries in the integration systems

  • To manage & action assigned incidents and requests Capture & Review SOA governance information in a EA Repository Configure BroadCom Layer7

Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects:

  • Develop SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures

  • Develop scripts on various operating systems

  • Develop Java/javascript applications and libraries to be used by integrating clients

  • Design unit tests, testing and use of testing tools(JMeter, SOAPUI etc)

  • Develop BroadCom Layer7 service policies and configurations

  • Develop Message Flows e.g. for IBM Integration Bus

  • Develop cloud solutions & applications i.e. AWS, AZURE, Google

Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes:

  • Work with network teams (internal and external) to troubleshoot and resolve firewall and connectivity issues.

  • Work with the different system administration teams to resolve issues e.g. permissions, disk space, AD users and AD user groups.

  • Assist internal business units and third parties with Integration problem resolutions.

  • Investigate queries related to data movement (on Linux, Unix and Windows operating systems)

  • Investigate queries related to service access

  • Troubleshoot services exposed through BroadCom Layer7

  • Escalate problems with Commercial Systems to the System Support for that System Investigate problems by writing SQL queries

  • Investigate cloud infrastructure and application related issues

Configure integration data flows:

  • To configure data flows in the Integration Web Interface

  • To set up user accounts and permissions for the Integration Web Interface

Collaborate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configurations into relevant environments for deployments:

  • To successfully configure and/or generate changes for the DEV, QA,PRE_PROD & PROD environments

Improvement of systems and processes:

  • Develop processes to improve productivity

  • Solve recurring problems by improving solutions & automation

Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks To manage & action assigned Remedy incidents and requests Support clients and 3rd party integrations QualificationsMatric / Grade 12IT-related tertiary qualification Experience

  • Min 3 Years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures

  • Min 3 Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)

  • Min 3 Years Java EE

  • Min 3 Years Web Development

  • Min 3 Years Performed support function

  • Min 3 Years Software Design Patterns

  • Min 3 Years Software development (Java, C#/.NET, SDLC etc.)

