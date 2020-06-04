Integration Developer

A well known FMCG company within the Brackenfell area is looking to employ a Integration Developer II.Job objectives:Perform day-to-day troubleshooting & support of integration systems:

To act as 1st line support for Web Service & Data Flows Integration

To troubleshoot errors and investigate queries in the integration systems

To manage & action assigned incidents and requests Capture & Review SOA governance information in a EA Repository Configure BroadCom Layer7

Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects:

Develop SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures

Develop scripts on various operating systems

Develop Java/javascript applications and libraries to be used by integrating clients

Design unit tests, testing and use of testing tools(JMeter, SOAPUI etc)

Develop BroadCom Layer7 service policies and configurations

Develop Message Flows e.g. for IBM Integration Bus

Develop cloud solutions & applications i.e. AWS, AZURE, Google

Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes:

Work with network teams (internal and external) to troubleshoot and resolve firewall and connectivity issues.

Work with the different system administration teams to resolve issues e.g. permissions, disk space, AD users and AD user groups.

Assist internal business units and third parties with Integration problem resolutions.

Investigate queries related to data movement (on Linux, Unix and Windows operating systems)

Investigate queries related to service access

Troubleshoot services exposed through BroadCom Layer7

Escalate problems with Commercial Systems to the System Support for that System Investigate problems by writing SQL queries

Investigate cloud infrastructure and application related issues

Configure integration data flows:

To configure data flows in the Integration Web Interface

To set up user accounts and permissions for the Integration Web Interface

Collaborate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configurations into relevant environments for deployments:

To successfully configure and/or generate changes for the DEV, QA,PRE_PROD & PROD environments

Improvement of systems and processes:

Develop processes to improve productivity

Solve recurring problems by improving solutions & automation

Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks To manage & action assigned Remedy incidents and requests Support clients and 3rd party integrations QualificationsMatric / Grade 12IT-related tertiary qualification Experience

Min 3 Years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures

Min 3 Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)

Min 3 Years Java EE

Min 3 Years Web Development

Min 3 Years Performed support function

Min 3 Years Software Design Patterns

Min 3 Years Software development (Java, C#/.NET, SDLC etc.)

Learn more/Apply for this position