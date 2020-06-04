A well known FMCG company within the Brackenfell area is looking to employ a Integration Developer II.Job objectives:Perform day-to-day troubleshooting & support of integration systems:
- To act as 1st line support for Web Service & Data Flows Integration
- To troubleshoot errors and investigate queries in the integration systems
- To manage & action assigned incidents and requests Capture & Review SOA governance information in a EA Repository Configure BroadCom Layer7
Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects:
- Develop SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures
- Develop scripts on various operating systems
- Develop Java/javascript applications and libraries to be used by integrating clients
- Design unit tests, testing and use of testing tools(JMeter, SOAPUI etc)
- Develop BroadCom Layer7 service policies and configurations
- Develop Message Flows e.g. for IBM Integration Bus
- Develop cloud solutions & applications i.e. AWS, AZURE, Google
Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes:
- Work with network teams (internal and external) to troubleshoot and resolve firewall and connectivity issues.
- Work with the different system administration teams to resolve issues e.g. permissions, disk space, AD users and AD user groups.
- Assist internal business units and third parties with Integration problem resolutions.
- Investigate queries related to data movement (on Linux, Unix and Windows operating systems)
- Investigate queries related to service access
- Troubleshoot services exposed through BroadCom Layer7
- Escalate problems with Commercial Systems to the System Support for that System Investigate problems by writing SQL queries
- Investigate cloud infrastructure and application related issues
Configure integration data flows:
- To configure data flows in the Integration Web Interface
- To set up user accounts and permissions for the Integration Web Interface
Collaborate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configurations into relevant environments for deployments:
- To successfully configure and/or generate changes for the DEV, QA,PRE_PROD & PROD environments
Improvement of systems and processes:
- Develop processes to improve productivity
- Solve recurring problems by improving solutions & automation
Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks To manage & action assigned Remedy incidents and requests Support clients and 3rd party integrations QualificationsMatric / Grade 12IT-related tertiary qualification Experience
- Min 3 Years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures
- Min 3 Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)
- Min 3 Years Java EE
- Min 3 Years Web Development
- Min 3 Years Performed support function
- Min 3 Years Software Design Patterns
- Min 3 Years Software development (Java, C#/.NET, SDLC etc.)