Stormagic acquires KeyNexus

Drive Control Corporation (DCC), exclusive StorMagic distributor for the SA and SADC region, has announced StorMagic’s acquisition of KeyNexus, a designer of encryption key management solutions.

StorMagic now extends its portfolio to the channel, meeting organisations’ datacentre and cloud security requirements. The KeyNexus acquisition sees StorMagic bringing the edge and the core closer together, delivering a robust enterprise key management offering.

To this end, StorMagic has announced the immediate availability SvKMS, the company’s first enterprise-grade virtualised key management solution for any application that requires encryption in any location, be it the edge, datacentre or the cloud.

“StorMagic SvKMS is an affordable, efficient and robust centralised key management system that meets the needs of today’s hybrid, multi-cloud environments,” explains Raul Del Fabbro, enterprise solutions division manager at DCC.

“Thanks to StorMagic’s acquisition of KeyNexus, the company is taking a leadership position, eliminating the pain of encryption for customers by delivering enterprise key management solutions such as the SvKMS. In turn this will allow our channel partners to offer a comprehensive, virtualised solution to their customers.”

According to Gartner’s recent: How to Overcome Four Major Challenges in Edge Computing report, with processing and storage now placed outside traditional information security visibility and control, edge computing creates new security challenges that need to be addressed in depth.

StorMagic believes its modern approach to key management helps solve these edge computing security challenges by allowing users to run their systems as virtual machines anywhere while also securely managing keys for all their edge sites.

StorMagic’s SvKMS solution includes important features such as:

* FIPS 140-2 validation;

* Robust cryptographic operators;

* Full key lifecycle management; and

* Integrated backup and recovery.