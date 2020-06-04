Technology and the changing world of work

Kathy Gibson is at a Dell Technologies virtual press conference – The nature of work is changing, as is the way workers interact with colleagues and technology.

In fact, it has already changed, says Chris Buchanan, director: end user computing Africa at Dell Technologies.

“We were predicting that this change would take about three to five years,” he says. “We didn’t think we would have to adapt in two weeks. A lot of what we are seeing today we thought we would seeing the 2023 timeframe. A lot has been compacted into a shorter timeframe.”

Because of the circumstances, technology has become essential, Buchanan point out. “In many instances, the only way we can communicate is through technology.

“The different tools we have that allow us to interact while still being remote are becoming more important.”

Back in January, Dell research indicated that 81% of people worked outside the traditional office; 76% worked in two or more places; and 52% worked in three or more places.

“Today you can put all those dials up to 90% or 100%,” Buchanan believes.

As the world of work changes, the devices that workers use to connect are going to become more relevant, Buchanan points out.

“Workers want technology that works with them,” he says. “They want it to be flexible, efficient and hassle-free. It’s not so much speeds and feeds that are important, but the overall service that is delivered.

“Different workers need different solutions. We define the different kinds of workers as desk-centric, corridor warrior, one the go pro, remote worker, creative, engineer and field worker.

“Dell has a complete portfolio of products that suit every work style,” he adds. “The solutions are fixed, mobile or embedded, and range from thin client/virtual desktop devices to all-in-ones, to towers, entry-level laptops, rugged devices, commercial and consumer laptops and workstations.”

In terms of commercial devices, Dell has unveiled what it believes are the world’s most intelligent and secure business PCs across its award-winning Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex portfolio.

The devices include the Dell Optimizer, automated artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimisation. The built-in software learns how each person works and adapts to their behavior to help them focus on the tasks that matter most. It works behind the scenes to improve overall application performance; enable faster log-in and secure lock outs; eliminate echoes and reduce background noise on conference calls; and extend battery run time6.

New intelligent Latitude PCs and 2-in-1s adapt to how people work.

The new ultra-premium 9000 series and completely redesigned 7000 series feature machined and brushed aluminum designs; long battery life; an array of ports; and expansive, four-sided narrow border displays to see and do more.

Available with 10th Gen Intel vPro processors and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for nearly three times faster speeds, the Latitude devices offer businesses power, performance and global connectivity.

For executives and on-the-go professionals looking for design, power and connectivity, the Latitude 9510 is the smallest, lightest and most intelligent 15-inch business PC. Starting at 3.1 pounds, the PC offers built-in 5G-ready design, up to 34 hours of battery life, and an enhanced conferencing experience with built-in speakerphones and microphones. It offers the power and performance teams need to be productive anywhere as the first Project Athena-verified commercial PC with 10th Gen Intel vPro processors.

Designed for balancing performance and portability, the Latitude 7410 and 7310 are the smallest 14-inch and 13-inch premium business laptops. Also configurable as a 2-in-1, the Latitude 7410 features the industry’s first 4K low blue light screen on a premium business PC for better readability and to help enhance eye comfort.

Dell has reengineered its Precision workstation portfolio, designed to handle demanding workloads like intensive graphics processing, data analysis and CAD modeling. With smaller footprints, sleek designs, and thermal innovations, the new Precision mobile workstations deliver increased performance and ISV certifications with professional graphics from NVidia and the latest 10th Gen Intel Core vPro and Xeon processors.

Designed for creators and professionals wanting high performance and stylish design without the size and weight of a traditional mobile workstation, the Dell Precision 5550 and 5750 are the world’s smallest and thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch mobile workstations. Creators and engineers can see and do more with the 16:10, 4-sided InfinityEdge (up to HDR 400) display.

For industries like healthcare and education that rely on the dependability of desktop devices, Dell launched redesigned OptiPlex towers and expanded all-in-ones with flexible configurations in space-saving designs.

IT professionals have the freedom and flexibility to set up ready-to-work experiences from day one — regardless of where employees are working — with Unified Workspace. From remote workers to creatives and engineers, IT can determine what devices to deploy that will best support employee needs, workstyle and location with Dell’s new Workforce Persona QuickStart.

Large enterprises to small businesses can access Dell’s PCs, support and software at an affordable, predictable cost to help manage working capital with Dell PCaaS, part of the Dell Technologies on Demand portfolio.

Businesses can refresh their fleet with the latest PCs every 36 months, and have peace of mind knowing they have deployed the industry’s most secure commercial PCs, even guarding against silent attacks at the BIOS level.