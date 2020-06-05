Cut costs and securely manage remote working

Learn how to substantially cut IT costs while enabling a remote workplace.

SUSE and SAB & T TEC will host a webinar on 10 June spelling out how SUSE Manager could save organisations a massive part of their end user license costs while improving their management capability.

SUSE Manager monitors an organisation’s infrastructure and manages how they deploy services on to front-end devices from a central point.

Importantly, SUSE Manager is vendor-agnostic, so it can be used to manage any front-end environment, including various Linux flavours.

It achieves the immediate aim of substantially reducing costs, and has the added advantage of reducing complexity too,” says Tinus Brink, director of consulting at SAB & T TEC.

In a world where cybersecurity attacks are becoming more commonplace – exacerbated by the remote working trend – SUSE Manager also helps organisations to maintain a better security posture.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, more employees than ever before are now working remotely, making the centralised control enabled by SUSE Manager more critical than ever before, he adds.

“Organisations need a tool that helps them to maintain control, and that lets them roll out applications and services without having to be physically present,” Brink explains.

“SUSE Manager is the key to lowering complexity and increasing efficiency – while saving money in both the short-term and the long run.”

The management tool offers additional value by playing a key role in deploying SAP HANA systems.

During the upcoming webinar, Brink will spell out how to save costs, cut complexity and increase efficiency in managing front-end environments, and automate SAP HANA deployments.

The free webinar takes place on 10 June, from 09h00 to 11h30. Sign up here.