Our client is the kind of company that strives to enable you to do more. They believe in continuous improvement, hard work and passion, and offering you a kaleidoscope of knowledge and opportunities. They are seeking an Integration Developer to join their team, who will work with the integration team in functional & non-functional requirements, system design, development, and configuration of integration services and components. This will include assisting in performing devops functions within BroadCom Layer7, IBM MQ, IBM Integration Broker, IBM WAS and team utilities applications.

Requirements for this role:

IT related diploma/degree

3+ Years SQL competent writing queries and developing stored procedures

3+ Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)

3+ Years Java EE

3+ Years web development 3+ Years performed support function

3+ Years software design patterns

3+ Years software development (Java, C#, .Net, SDLC etc.)

