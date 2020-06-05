ENVIRONMENT: Your exceptional eye for design & passion for all things digital is sought by a leading market specialist seeking their next Intermediate Front End Developer. Your tech toolset must include: HTML5, CSS3, SASS, SCSS/LESS, JavaScript, jQuery, Gulp/Grunt, Git, SVN, Mercurial and be able to understand WordPress template functions, Child Theme Editing, have experience using secure themes and plugins and developing responsive websites. A portfolio of your work must also be provided. REQUIREMENTS: HTML5, CSS3 (SASS, SCSS or LESS) JavaScript & jQuery CMS / WordPress experience.

Understanding of WordPress template functions e.g. get_the_title() or get_the_content().

Use of secure themes and plugins (Researching before using).

Child theme editing.

Experience designing and developing responsive websites.

Basic understanding of code version control (such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial).

Good eye for design.

Cross-browser testing.

Gulp (or Grunt) ATTRIBUTES: Driven and self-motivated to reinvent yourself and ‘up-skill’.

A creative flair.

A team player.

Able to meet deadlines.

Must have good attention to detail.

