Oracle DBA

Oracle DBA (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Job Summary:

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, performance, integrity and security of Oracle databases.

Designing and creating application databases, planning and maintenance of database configurations.

Monitoring and tuning database performance.

Establishing and managing objective database performance criteria.

Establishing and managing standards for SQL queries.

Establishing database security procedures.

Responsibilities:

Database performance investigation, tuning and recommendations.

Creating and integrating database tables with in-house DB-manager PL/SQL solutions.

Data restoration.

Integrating application monitoring with existing tools.

Resolution of customer requests.

Generating audit and user/environment review based reports.

Generating capacity utilization historical trending and forecasting reports.

Generating any required ad hoc based reports where needed.

Qualifications:

Senior Certificate.

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

Oracle certifications advantageous.

Skills / Experience:

2 – 3 years relevant experience required.

Basic Unix / Linux knowledge advantageous.

Knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures.

Relevant database SQL query structure knowledge.

Knowledge of ERD and USE Case diagrams.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position