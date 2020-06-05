South Korea leads in global 5G rollout

Research company Omdia, formerly known as Ovum, has released the first version of its 5G Market Progress Assessment (end-2019) report, showing that South Korea is the leading country for 5G deployment in the 22 leading 5G countries analyzed for their deployment of 5G technology.

The research assessed the deployment progress of 5G based on operator launches, network coverage, subscriber take-up as well as 5G spectrum availability and regulatory eco-system.

Based on these factors Omdia’s research concluded that South Korea – as it did in the 4G era – has established itself as the early market-leader for 5G technology deployment with Kuwait and Switzerland following behind.

According to the report, South Korea is leading the way with adoption reaching 4,67-million subscribers at the end of December, which equates to about 7% of wireless services in the market.

“Limited coverage, device availability and cautious launches has limited take-up in other global markets,” says Stephen Myers, Omdia principal analyst. “However, expansive coverage rolled out by Sunrise and Swisscom in Switzerland, Ooredoo and Vodafone in Qatar and Kuwait’s three service providers has rivalled Korea for breadth of market coverage.”

The report is based on data relating to the end-December period and was originally due for publication in mid-March but was delayed because of the impact of Covid-19.

Further commenting on the report, Omdia principal analyst Stephen Myers says: “The global market is steadily gearing up for 5G deployment but right now South Korea is leading the way – although markets like Switzerland have also made steady progress.

“Across the world we are seeing governments and regulators fine-tuning their 5G spectrum allocations and operators get ready for their 5G launches and expand network coverage in those countries where 5G has already launched.

“We can expect to see a much larger number of commercial 5G launches in major global markets in the next 12-18 months as more spectrum is released across the world.”