Fujitsu debuts PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN

Fujitsu has announced a pre-configured data centre appliance to simplify the entire lifecycle management for VMware-based hyper-converged IT infrastructures (HCI).

Fujitsu PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN delivers enhanced features to streamline the deployment, operation, scalability and maintenance of VMware-based HCI. The appliance tightens the levels of interaction between VMware’s software and Fujitsu data centre hardware components.

As a foundational element of digital transformation, agile, resilient and cost-efficient, hyper-converged infrastructures are the next-generation data center fabric powering today’s most dynamic digital services. A recent analyst survey1 confirmed that 83% of top-performing IT departments plan to increase investment in HCI over the next two years.

But, as organisations modernize and transform data centers, they face challenges around the design, procurement, integration, testing, and maintenance of HCI environments. Fujitsu PrimeFlex Integrated Systems are specifically designed to help accelerate the adoption of HCI and hybrid IT environments, through mitigating risks and controlling associated costs.

The new Fujitsu PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN appliance is the latest addition to Fujitsu’s extensive line-up of HCI systems. Delivered to fit individual customer requirements, it delivers low-risk, fast setup. The system is fully optimized, pre-tested and comes with embedded software licenses. Compute and storage resources can grow in line with demand – scaling up to 64 server nodes – as the core foundation for future-proof virtual infrastructures.

Based on powerful Fujitsu Primergy x86 servers, which consistently achieve outstanding VMware benchmark results, the solution enables high performance and availability for all HCI workloads. These include general purpose virtualization, virtual desktop infrastructures, big data and analytics, remote and branch office, edge computing and even supporting mission-critical workloads like SAP HANA.

By delivering a common platform for on-premises and off-premises deployments, PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN simplifies hybrid IT, enabling a consistent operational experience with the ability to quickly and easily move workloads across clouds without re-architecting applications. PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN provides a convenient stepping stone to on-premises cloud-like infrastructures with VMware Cloud Foundation, and an easy migration path to the cloud.

To minimise administration and boost operational efficiency, PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN ships with Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager (ISM), tightly integrated with VMware’s vCenter management software. Automated management features allow the management of entire hardware and software stacks from a single user interface.

This also enables system configurations to remain failsafe, consistent and compliant, and reduces administration costs. For added peace of mind, Fujitsu can provide 24/7 one-stop support for all software and hardware components, from its Global Delivery Center network.

Lee Caswell, vice-president: marketing at VMware, comments: “VMware and Fujitsu are working closely together to accelerate the adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure in mission-critical environments at large scale. This new solution can speed up initial deployments and simplify life cycle management and support over time. We’re helping our mutual customers modernize their data centers with a consistent operational model across the hybrid cloud.”

Christian Leutner, head of product sales Europe at Fujitsu, says: “The adoption of hyper-converged infrastructures is accelerating, with organizations looking for a unified approach to operating their hybrid IT environments. Our customers are looking for simplicity, time savings, reduced risk and increased efficiency as the key benefits of pre-integrated systems. We worked closely with VMware to deliver this new turnkey PrimeFlex for VMware vSAN solution. It’s a simple way to deploy and run a VMware HCI, and the result of a strong partnership that already serves hundreds of shared customers.”

To give organizations complete flexibility of choice when it comes to the deployment of their VMware-based HCI, Fujitsu will continue to offer vSAN ReadyNodes – a broad range of validated and VMware-certified server configurations, with preinstalled software enabling further customization.