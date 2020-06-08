ENVIRONMENT: A leading retail giant seeks a highly skilled Integration Developer II where your role will include Functional & Non-Functional requirements, System Design, Development and configuring integration services and components. You will also be expected to assist performing DevOps functions with BroadCom Layer7, IBM MQ, IBM Integration Broker, IBM WAS and team utilities applications. You must have Matric / Grade 12, an IT-related tertiary qualification and at least 3 years’ experience in writing queries and developing stored procedures in SQL, SOA, Java EE, Java, C#/.NET, Active Directory, Linux, Unix, Windows, JMeter, SOAPUI, AWS, Azure. DUTIES: Perform day-to-day troubleshooting and support of integration systems – Act as 1 st line support for Web Service and Data Flows Integration.

Manage and action assigned incidents and requests.

Capture and review SOA governance information in an EA Repository.

Configure BroadCom Layer7. Development of integration requirements to support business and internal projects – SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures.

Scripts on various operating systems.

Java/JavaScript applications and libraries to be used by integrating clients.

Design unit tests, testing and use of testing tools (JMeter, SOAPUI etc).

Develop BroadCom Layer7 service policies and configurations.

Message Flows e.g. for IBM Integration Bus.

Develop cloud solutions & applications i.e. AWS, AZURE, Google. Troubleshooting and Identifying root causes – Work with network teams (internal and external) to troubleshoot and resolve firewall and connectivity issues.

Work with the different system administration teams to resolve issues e.g. permissions, disk space, AD users and AD user groups.

Assist internal business units and third parties with Integration problem resolutions.

Investigate queries related to data movement (on Linux, Unix and Windows operating systems).

Investigate queries related to service access.

Troubleshoot services exposed through BroadCom Layer7.

Escalate problems with Commercial Systems to the System Support for that System.

Investigate problems by writing SQL queries.

Investigates cloud infrastructure and application related issues. Configure integration data flows – Configure data flows in the Integration Web Interface.

Set up user accounts and permissions for the Integration Web Interface. Collaborate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configurations into relevant environments for deployments – Successfully configure and/or generate changes for the DEV, QA, PRE_PROD & PROD environments. Improvement of systems and processes – Develop processes to improve productivity.

Solve recurring problems by improving solutions and automation. Transition basic day-to-day administration and support tasks – Manage and action assigned Remedy incidents and requests.

Support clients and 3rd party integrations. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric / Grade 12.

IT-related tertiary qualification. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 3 Years: SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures).

SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL).

JMeter, SOAPUI, AWS, Azure.

Active Directory.

Linux, Unix and Windows.

Java EE.

Performed support function.

Software Design Patterns.

Web & Software Development (Java, C#/.NET, SDLC etc.). Additional – Software Development.

Service Oriented Architecture.

