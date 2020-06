PHP Developer

Purpose of the role:You will programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScriptDuties:Back end development usinging PHPManage a team of developerWeb Development (creation of front-end)Requirements:Matric (Higher Grade Maths).3 Years’ experience in PHP.Experience in HTML, CSSExperience in MySQL.Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience)Apply Now!

