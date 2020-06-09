ADVANCED TECHNICAL SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

Job Advert Summary

An exciting and new opportunity has become available for an experienced Advanced Technical Systems Specialist within our IT Department at our Support Office in George.

Our Advanced Technical Support Technician will provide advanced software and/or hardware and networking support to our support office and stores. To assist with Architecture, networking and technical support as well as a liaison to our 3rd party IT suppliers.

This role will require an actively engaged, positive person who has a passion for a support role. Excellent communication skills are paramount. You will be part of an IT support team who support our +400 stores.

You will work in the challenging retail environment where we are passionate about serving our 400+ Tekkie Town Stores totaling more than 3 000 staff.

This candidate must be self-motivated, passionate about support, performance and must have the high energy level required for this fast-paced, exciting and dynamic retail environment. This is an opportunity to invest and grow your career and to be part of our dynamic Tekkie Town Team.Qualifications• IT qualification (A+ /N+ or a combination thereof) or an IT diploma.

• relevant 3 year + experience in troubleshooting software issues.Knowledge, Skills and Experience• Navision ERP knowledge beneficial

• Must be able to work within a team and have excellent customer service experience.

• Must have excellent working knowledge of MS Windows and call logging systems.

• Must be able to troubleshoot hardware, networking components and software incidents.

• Retail environment experience advantageous.

• Good Interpersonal Skills

• Motivated and Self-Driven

• Excellent Problem-Solving Skills, with focus on resolutions

• Strong urgencyKey Responsibilities• Liaison for server architecture and networking with multiple 3rd party suppliers

• Provide architecture and network support including troubleshooting

• Troubleshoot and repair, computer, or related peripheral hardware in a timely manner to allow maximum productivity.

• Senior Technical Support – Action and resolve support tickets assigned timeously

• Assist support team with technical advanced support and follow through on resolutions

• Navision ERP set up servers & tills

• Setting up image and imaging of store servers

• User management (AD); O365

• Monitor systems for problems; ensure that normal daily job processes, including backups, are scheduled and run correctly in a timely manner; and provide support on all systems.

• Advanced Navision Monitoring of jobs and daily monitoring of errors logged

• Managing store and support office backups

• Setting up new and troubleshooting UAT hardware and software, including liaising with 3rd party suppliers

• Creating and assisting with all new/revamp/relocations of stores

• Managing software licences

• Anti-virus investigations and resolution

• POS testing as and when required

• Advanced Technical investigations and process reviews with follow through and resolution

• Log, track, report and keep the internal and external teams updated on the progress of tickets

• Maintaining relationships with IT suppliers

• Must be able to work after hours if required as and when required

