Pandemic boosts Zoom revenue growth by 169%

Data obtained by Buyshares.co.uk indicates that revenue for video communication platform Zoom grew by 168,85% by the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021. During this period the revenue stood at $328-million.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020, the revenue was $122-million, accelerating the upward trajectory. By the close of the fiscal year 2020, Zoom’s total revenue stood at $623-million.

The impressive upward trajectory in Zoom revenue began during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019. The revenue stood at $60-million, growing by 25% in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019. The revenue then hit $90-million and $106-million in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year 2019 respectively. In total, Zoom’s revenue for the fiscal year 2019 was $331-million.

According to the Buyshares.co.uk data, by the second quarter fiscal year 2021, the revenue will stand at $495-million, bringing the total of Zoom’s revenue for the fiscal year 2021 to $1,77-billion.

The research also looked at countries that are currently witnessing a high coronavirus death rate. According to the research report: “With these countries still battling the pandemic, they are expected to witness increased Zoom adoption translating to higher revenue.”

As of 2 June, Sweden had the highest rate at 5,29 deaths per 1-million people, followed by the UK at 4,48 while Peru is third with 4,35 deaths per 1-million people. Brazil has 4,34 deaths per 1-million people and the US closes the top five categories at 2,99.

Canada is in sixth position at 2,96, followed by Mexico with 2,81 deaths per 1-million people. Chile is eighth with 2,63 followed by Armenia at 2,51 and Belgium closing the top 10 categories with 2,14-million deaths per 1-million people.