Hitachi Vantara appoints new GM and sales director for SA

Hitachi Vantara has appointed Dennis Naidoo as GM and sales director of Hitachi Vantara in South Africa.

In his new role, Naidoo is tasked with aligning Hitachi Vantara’s sales and account teams while expanding the company’s footprint to new territories within South Africa. He will manage the organisation’s growth within the country, while ensuring the highest levels of service across the business and its ecosystem of partners.

“Naidoo brings over 25 years of industry experience to his new role and we are confident that his appointment will strengthen our business considerably,” says Richard Bradbury, vice-president and GM for Hitachi Vantara, EMEA North. “He has successfully built sustainable customer facing teams and has a proven track record in large, complex deals, both in the public and private sector. His wealth of expertise will prove invaluable in helping to accelerate local business growth and drive greater levels of excellence within our sales team.”

Naidoo has knowledge and skills in areas ranging from management to consulting, training, recruitment, marketing, budgeting as well as his work with the public sector. His passion lies in customer care and sales excellence, which will serve as a major asset moving forward.

“I am extremely confident in the capabilities of our company, our people and our partners,” Naidoo says. “It’s my firm opinion that Hitachi Vantara’s products and solutions are the best on the market in terms of resiliency and compelling commercial value proposition. I believe that this proposition, combined with our excellent people, will add real value to our country.”