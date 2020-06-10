Kyocera reveals new TASKalfa multi-functional products

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has announced the launch of two powerful new A4 colour MFP’s for small to medium sized workgroups in medium to large corporate environments, where durable operations and flexible finishing are required.

The latest products in Kyocera’s TASKalfa range, the TASKalfa 358ci and TASKalfa 408ci continues to provide companies with new tools in the hunt for productivity.

The TASKalfa 358ci and TASKalfa 408ci represent an upgrade on the existing TASKalfa 356ci and TASKalfa 406ci models and feature advanced security functionality like secure boot, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and standard Data Security Kit.

These MFPs offer state of the art scanning technology with a brand-new document processor, which allows for up to 170 images to be scanned per minute. The staple detection unit and double feed detection unit make the job easier when scanning stacks of paperwork and documentation.

“These devices represent Kyocera’s latest innovation, proving how the TASKalfa range continues to remain a step ahead of the game in the A4 MFP market,” says Greg Griffith, hardware product manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“Medium to large sized companies require solutions which can handle their print and scan needs, whilst also providing top class security using the very latest technology to protect their data. These devices do just that,” adds Griffith.

Secure Boot technology ensures that only authorised firmware is deployed whilst the Trusted Platform Module guarantees encryption for image data and certificates, meaning that scanning is not only efficient, but also safe.

The devices are also built around Kyocera’s focus on creating a user-friendly experience. The development of renewed 7″ operation screen emulates tablet functionality such as scroll and slide, pinch in/pinch out to allow professionals to manage their print jobs with simple drag and drop technology.

Even when IT experts or print fleet managers are not in the office, usability is still enhanced. Remote panel support enables firms to have troubleshooting checks and routine processes carried out remotely thanks to the implementation of Kyocera Fleet Services. Organisations need not worry about arranging visits from technicians and the routine checks reduces downtime and avoids unnecessary delays.