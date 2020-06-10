Who’s causing the anti-vaccination infodemic?

Social media analysis conducted by media intelligence firm Commetric sheds light on the impact Covid-19 has had on the spread of anti-vaccination conspiracy theories online.

Some of the main findings include:

* Most users consumed vaccination content via videos rather than via media outlets, with the most popular YouTube channels spreading conspiracy claims.

* Some of the top trending videos on Facebook were several years old and promoted long-standing conspiracy theories.

* Much of the conspiratorial thinking was stirred up by Plandemic, a video featuring prominent anti-vaccine activist Judy Mikovits, and by the ever-popular narrative that Bill Gates created the virus to sell vaccines.

* The most influential anti-vaxxers on Twitter created an echo chamber populated by users describing themselves as Christians, conservatives, and Trump supporters.

* Far-right conspiracy proponents have evolved in their messaging: they have started to oppose calls for mandatory vaccination with a “pro-choice” stance, often treating vaccine resistance as a political campaign.