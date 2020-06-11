Database Engineer – Team Lead

Our clients Database Team is focused on supporting, maintaining, and improving all things database.

They operate a number of open source database systems, from Relational Databases, to Graph Databases and NoSQL. The team maintains the infrastructure, applications, and looks after the data, ensuring that we maintain high levels of uptime, and support the growing environment. Our client is growing quickly, which brings a number of unique and interesting challenges. Data is growing quickly within the organization, and there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, and culture of data in the company.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support scale and security initiatives

– Operational work, ensuring databases are operating smoothly, creating databases, users, tables, schema changes, bulk data changes, etc.

– Maintenance and hygiene for longevity, attending to upgrades, ensuring backups are happening and healthy, capacity planning and forecasting

– Automation of repetitive tasks through scripting or code

– Mentoring and coaching of data best practices within the organization. Driving the adoption of these best practices to ensure data hygiene.

– Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security

– Responding to Incidents

Attributes required

– Works well with people, and is passionate about helping people be their best

– Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

– Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

– Is passionate about technology, systems and data

– Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

– Has a deep understanding of database engines

– Has a solid grasp on query performance analysis and schema design

– Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues

– Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications

Qualifications/Experience:

– Comp-sci Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience

– Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

– Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

– Experience mentoring, coaching, and developing others technically

– Experience working within an Agile team, and an advocate of that culture

– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of database schema design, and query optimization

– A thorough understanding of database principles

– Write code (we use Python)

– A solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)

– Experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)

– Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems

– Experience with Cassandra, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and other database systems

– Experience with Data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures

Learn more/Apply for this position