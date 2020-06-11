Full-Stack Opensource Developer – 4+ years

Our client, a world leading organisation are looking for a Full-Stack Developer with a background in Java / Python / Ruby. This position will allow you to buiild dynamic back-end focused systems as well as being involved in a DevOps environment. As part of this you will explore areas such as web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.

They work on a Microservices architecture with RESTful API’s predominantly written in Scala, with some built in Go. Their Microservices are built and deployed on an elastic containerized infrastructure supported and managed on premises through Kubernetes.

Responsibilities

Analyse and design new features



Write elegant robust code



Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components



Write build and deployment automation scripts



Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems



Troubleshoot and root-cause errors



Mentor other developers



Deliver features timeously

RequirementsAt least 4 years’ worth of professional development experience

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Strong software design skills

Proficiency in more than one modern programming language. It is beneficial if you have experience in one dynamically typed language such as JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Go, Scala, Java or C++.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, MySQL or PostgreSQL

Knowledge of one or more modern JavaScript frameworks such as React, Vue, or Angular and Typescript

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Key Attributes

Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context

Experience in influencing best practices within teams

