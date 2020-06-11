Full-Stack Opensource Developer – 4+ years

Our client, a world leading organisation are looking for a Full-Stack Developer with a background in Java / Python / Ruby. This position will allow you to buiild dynamic back-end focused systems as well as being involved in a DevOps environment. As part of this you will explore areas such as web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.
They work on a Microservices architecture with RESTful API’s predominantly written in Scala, with some built in Go. Their Microservices are built and deployed on an elastic containerized infrastructure supported and managed on premises through Kubernetes.
Responsibilities
- Analyse and design new features
- Write elegant robust code
- Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
- Write build and deployment automation scripts
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
- Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
- Mentor other developers
- Deliver features timeously
RequirementsAt least 4 years’ worth of professional development experience
Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
Strong software design skills
Proficiency in more than one modern programming language. It is beneficial if you have experience in one dynamically typed language such as JavaScript, Python or Ruby and one statically typed language such as Go, Scala, Java or C++.
Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, MySQL or PostgreSQL
Knowledge of one or more modern JavaScript frameworks such as React, Vue, or Angular and Typescript
Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
Key Attributes
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
- Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context
- Experience in influencing best practices within teams