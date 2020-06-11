IT Support Technician

We are looking for an MCSE I.T. Support Technician to carry out Field Service based I.T. Support in the Western Cape and surrounding areas as well as some travel within Southern African regions. Must have their own means of transport and able to speak fluent Afrikaans

Desktop support in a Microsoft environment including hardware, software, and printers both onsite and remotely to an allocated portion of site and users from a domain of over 1500 users and 150 sites

LAN/WAN support, troubleshooting and monitoring

Active Directory maintenance and administration

File Server maintenance including backup’s and NTFS administration

Procurement of IT equipment including quoting, ordering, setup, delivery and installation in line with company standards

Setup and support for Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, Office 2003 and Office 2007 including Exchange client setup and troubleshooting

