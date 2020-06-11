Xilica appoints TOA Electronics as a distributor

Xilica, a supplier of digital signal processing technology for AV and installed sound, has appointed TOA Electronics Southern Africa, a subsidiary of TOA Group, as its distribution partner for Xilica DSP products in South Africa and select markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

Headquartered in Johannesburg with regional offices in Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elizabeth, TOA Electronics Southern Africa has local teams and support staff in all major sub-Saharan countries.

“Our reputation for reliability, coupled with our engineering calibre, go a long way toward allaying any fears of system failures and breakdowns,” says Ralph Singer, director: sales and marketing at TOA Electronics Southern Africa.

“Xilica’s product range meet the same standards we value, and their products are especially ideal for the many installations that are done in remote locations on the African continent. They will also strengthen our value proposition in the corporate, education and government verticals that Xilica plays especially strong in today.”

Singer adds that Xilica’s recently-launched Xilica Genius training program will help in overcoming the travel distances and challenging infrastructure common in parts of the Sub-Saharan region.