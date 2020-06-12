AI, 5G expected to drive tech revolution

Technology solutions built around artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G wireless networks will have the biggest impact on companies involved in the business of technology in the coming years.

According to the Emerging Technology Community of CompTIA, AI and 5G lead the community’s third annual list of the emerging technologies that offer the most immediate opportunities for tech firms to generate new business and revenues.

“Our ranking represents a consensus viewpoint that emerged after some spirited debate and discussion with the community,” says Michael Haines, director of partner incentive strategy and program design for Microsoft and chair of the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community.

“We’re not proposing that every solution provider and channel partner needs to immediately add these technologies to their menu of products and services,” Haines adds. “But these innovations will have a sweeping impact on the business of technology. Companies need to prepare now for the sea-changes ahead.”

AI and 5G each moved up one spot from last year’s list. The Internet of Things (IoT), number one in 2019, ranks third on the community’s 2020 list.

“Both technologies will have an enormous impact over the next few years and both will drive the technology revolution,” says John Rice, president of Think Channel and a member of the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community Executive Council.

“Of the two, AI is probably going to have the most short-term impact as it becomes embedded in almost every software system and is used in process automation to make increasingly smarter systems,” Rice adds. “5G’s effect will take a little longer to be seen, but will be no less impactful, providing the increased speed and decreased latency to give other technologies the foundation they need to reach their potential.”

Augmented and virtual reality and biometrics also moved up on the 2020 list, while blockchain and robotics slipped a few positions. Natural language processing and quantum computing were added to this year’s list. Drones and 3D printing dropped out of the top 10.