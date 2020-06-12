Before you restart your engines …

Ready … Set … Wait. Did you know that long periods of inactivity or improper cleaning of surfaces can wreak havoc on your printer?

This is according to Xeros, which details how Covid-19 lockdown have caused many printers to sit idle in less than perfect environments.

This can cause several issues, including:

* Dry Ink may compact or solidify.

* Paper or media may become damp or damaged which can cause poor image quality and jamming.

* Systems that have been turned off for a period of time, once restarted will often have Windows OS software attempting to update in the background. This may cause slow performance issues.

The main steps to follow to ensure proper printer performance are to:

* Stabilise the Environment. Make sure the temperature and humidity are within specifications.

* Turn on your printer, then your Digital Front End if one is present.

* Allow the printer to come to ready. Check for messages on the display and follow all prompts.

* Replace paper or media that appears damp, wrinkled or damaged.

* Test the performance by running a job or two.