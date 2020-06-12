Field Technician

Field Technician

Cape Town

R180 000 per annum

Craving to get into the field again after lock-down?

Is this you?

You are a hard-working technician that loves getting the job done and won’t go home until the deadline is met. You enjoy travelling to site, sometimes internationally, but can also alternate this with office-based work. A hybrid approach is a buzz word these days, right?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You are working in the renewable sector and you love this because you do care about the environment and like to do your bit for the planet. You will be doing maintenance work and both installing and commissioning weather stations. You will travel to remote locations and install and commission weather stations at utility scale solar plants in and outside the country. Nice to get out after lock-down, right?!

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer offers a variety of services in the renewable energy sector. They are growing in numbers and 2020 has been their best year yet. That counts for something during the Pandemic! You will be based in the office half of the time and visit sites for the other half, which may be in SA or also Botswana, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia and the Pacific islands. You are working in a team of 10 and everyone is as dedicated and hard-working as yourself and enjoy the family feel environment in the office.

What you’ll need

You have at least 2 years’ experience in a field technician position in either solar or any other technical industry. You can speak Afrikaans and ideally have some sort of electrical qualification. Thankfully you can think on your feet, love finding solutions and you’ve worked with data logging equipment – yaay!

What you’ll get

You will receive a basic salary along with a bonus, which depends on company performance. Thankfully things are looking swell in renewables, so this is looking positive for you. You also have the chance to work in a young, dynamic company that is growing from strength to strength.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Bianca on (contact number) or send your CV to (email address).

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

