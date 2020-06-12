Python Developer

My client based in Woodstock is currently looking for an Intermediate Python Software Engineer to join them on a permanent basis

IT

Tasks

– The Python Software Engineer will enhance the Client’s advanced fintech solutions by building python data science microservices and deploying to their cloud infrastructure

– They use Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, and some Go

– They also use Docker and Kubernetes to containerize and manage their microservices and many other tools to operate and support the microservices cloud environment

– Their persistence is handled by MongoDB, Elasticsearch and Prometheus

– They operate on the DevOps model, so they will be involved in the full lifecycle of their products

– They will work closely with their senior data scientist as part of their engineering team that operates on trust and high collaboration. Naturally, you will be exposed to many aspects of our business from day one. They will ensure that you have the tools and support to do great work, but you will also have the freedom to try new things and learn

– Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team is a bonus. You enjoy solution design and working transparently by tracking your work on an agile board. Code quality is important to you: you value code reviews and are familiar with coding standards

Qualifications and experience

– 4+ years’ experience building back-end Python applications or enterprise Java applications

– Proficiency in Python, other languages are a bonus, or Java

– Experience with RESTful or SOAP APIs

– Strong grasp of Python best coding practices, application architecture and basic data structures, or Java

– Experience optimizing code CPU and memory efficiency

– Unit and integration testing skills

– Proficient using Linux or macOS command line

– Experience with MongoDB or other NoSQL databases

– Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and message queues

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

