rAge Expo 2020 cancelled

For the first time in its 18 year history, rAge Expo has been cancelled, another victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the organisers outlines that the decision was the product of lengthy internal discussions as well as input from other stakeholders, and the team all agreed that the expo would serve everyone better if it was cancelled for now.

Michael James, founder and project manager of rAge, comments: “We’re a resilient bunch. So, we’re working on an online version of rAge, in the spirit of the technology and inventiveness that drives the expo. rAge has always been much bigger than the building that contains it. So, bringing South Africa’s fabled gaming and pop culture icon to the online world makes sense.

“rAge, by design, always moves with the times, and in a period when many physical places are closed off, we have decided to open up new spaces in the digital world. It will be unlike anything we’ve ever done before, and we hope to create an experience filled with exciting and unique tailor-made content. This isn’t a simple task and we’re doing what we can to ensure it feels and looks as good as possible, and without too many bugs, glitches or lag. Dates and details will be announced as soon as we’ve ironed out all the important bits.

“rAge is only possible because of our network of partners, suppliers, exhibitors, sponsors and of course, fans and visitors. We know things are tough and this all really sucks in the worst possible way. But we are committed to keeping our partnerships and collaborations alive so that we can continue supporting the industry we love. We’ve always been about growing the local gaming industry and making rAge a place of imagination, excitement and fun. But, for now, we’re just going to be doing it differently.”