Senior Devops Engineer

Devops Automation Engineer

Join a well-established international organisation and a team that is revolutionising the industry with smart technology solutions. They take pride in their work and strive to deliver the best quality to the market while keeping their employees engaged, challenged and motivated.

Currently they have a position available for a Devops Automation Engineer who will be working on local and some international projects for the UK markets. This role offers the opportunity for the right candidate to potentially grow in to a Leadership role within the team.

Requirements

Due to the seniority of this role, a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar position, ideally in a cloud environment is required. Scripting languages such as Bash/Powershell is high priority, as well as knowledge of terraforms (or similar).

Above all, the team needs someone who is able to learn quickly and adapt. If you 5 years experience, and have automation experience in other domains, but are confident in your ability to solve complex problems, please apply.

Advantageous skills

– Windows/Linux

– Knowledge of programming languages such as C#/Java

– Strong attention to detail

– Experience working in an Agile environment

Your responsibilities

– Work closely with the development teams to ensure new features have sufficient coverage.

– Identify quality issues and bugs

– Enhance coverage in areas that may be lacking

– Implement CI and Automation using infrastructure as code (Azure)

– Migrating legacy inhouse testing framework to Azure cloud.

Perks

– Medical aid

– Pension

– Performance bonus

– 18 days leave

– Up to 2 days working from home a week

– Team environment and support from team leader and management

– Lunches on Friday

– Snack bar in the office

– Internet allowance

– Vitality contribution (for the gym junkies)

Next steps

If you feel like you qualify for this role and would like to be considered, please send your updated CV to (email address).

While we aim to respond to every applicant, we expect a high volume of interest in this role. We do not use automated responses, so responding to each application is not always possible.

If you have not had a call from us within 14 days of submitting your application, please accept your application as unsuccessful at this time.

