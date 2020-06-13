Senior UX/UI Specialist Developers – Table View

Job Title: Senior UX/UI Specialist

Location: Table View, Cape Town

Budget: Up to R70,000PM

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Job Description

A company that is responsible for the leading HR and Payroll solutions throughout the globe, are hiring for a UX/UI specialist to enhance the range of products and the user experience for their international clients. You will be responsible for the design as we ll as implementing with HTML, CSS, Vue.JS and more.

Role & Responsibilities

Create a range of UX/UI designs and patterns that enhance the user experience

Collaborate with other members of the team to help implement front end software

Understand specifications for client requirements

Building on the companies user portfolio

Skills & Qualifications

Strong experience with UX/UI

CSS and Front end frameworks (HTML, Bootstrap, vuejs)

JavaScript frameworks

DevExpress (Preferable, not essential)

Crossbroswer Development

Benefits

Braai Fridays!

Flexible work environment

Growth opportunities

Competitive Bonuses

Free coffee

Interested in applying? Knowing of anyone that would be?

Drop me an email to (email address) with your CV and Portfolio

