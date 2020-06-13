Senior UX/UI Specialist Developers – Table View

Job Title: Senior UX/UI Specialist
Location: Table View, Cape Town
Budget: Up to R70,000PM
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Job Description
A company that is responsible for the leading HR and Payroll solutions throughout the globe, are hiring for a UX/UI specialist to enhance the range of products and the user experience for their international clients. You will be responsible for the design as we ll as implementing with HTML, CSS, Vue.JS and more.
Role & Responsibilities
- Create a range of UX/UI designs and patterns that enhance the user experience
- Collaborate with other members of the team to help implement front end software
- Understand specifications for client requirements
- Building on the companies user portfolio
Skills & Qualifications
- Strong experience with UX/UI
- CSS and Front end frameworks (HTML, Bootstrap, vuejs)
- JavaScript frameworks
- DevExpress (Preferable, not essential)
- Crossbroswer Development
Benefits
- Braai Fridays!
- Flexible work environment
- Growth opportunities
- Competitive Bonuses
- Free coffee
Interested in applying? Knowing of anyone that would be?
Drop me an email to (email address) with your CV and Portfolio