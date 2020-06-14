DevOps Engineer

This is a wonderful and exciting opportunity for a high-achieving, highly motivated and results orientated professional who wants to spend the next few years driving significant growth in the SA market.

The DevOps Automation Engineer will be working as part of the Engineering team to ensure the production of a high-quality software

Responsibilities

– Implementing CI and automation using infrastructure as code within the Azure cloud.

– Working closely with the development teams to ensure all new features have sufficient coverage.

– Working with the QA team to enhance coverage in those areas which may be lacking.

– Migrating our legacy inhouse testing framework to the Azure cloud.

– Publishing results within the azure portal for consumption by the rest of the organization.

– Identify Quality Issues and bugs

Employee specification

Skills and Qualifications

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the IT industry ideally in a SaaS or cloud business

Strong technical knowledge of:

– Microsoft Azure Devops (ADO) and Azure cloud skills

– Scripting languages Powershell / Bash

– Infrastructure as code experience (such as Terraform, Chef, Puppet, Ansible or Pulumi)

– Windows / Linux / MacOS (advantageous)

Further requirements:

– Knowledge of some programming languages such as Java, C# will be an advantage

– An inquisitive nature and desire to understand the root cause of a problem.

– Work well in and across teams as well as independently.

– Be passionate and self-driven.

– Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical skills.

– Work well under pressure and deadlines.

– Experience in an Agile environment is an advantage.

