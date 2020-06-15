Black Motion to perform live on Telkom Plus this Youth Day

House music duo Black Motion is set to rock Mzansi on Youth Day (Tuesday 16 June) in a virtual concert on Telkom Plus.

Telkom Plus has become a popular streaming platform, hosting some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

This year alone, Telkom Plus has hosted 35 virtual concerts including an Easter Sunday concert by Ntokozo Mbambo, Kwesta on Friday 29 May and now the dynamic duo, Black Motion, formed in 2010 by Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane and Robert “Murdah” Mahosana.

“It’s all about giving South Africans content that matter, that is what Telkom Plus is made for. And over the past few months, Telkom Plus has outdone itself; giving rich content to all subscribers,” says Wanda Mkhize, executive: content and VS gaming at Telkom.

The duo is currently one of South Africa’s hottest properties with a minimum of 10 000 streams per track.

“The youth of today must embrace the doors opened by the youth of 1976,” says Mkhize. “We simply cannot wait for this concert. Black Motion is a force to be reckoned with. They are young and vibrant and they relate well with the youth. This virtual concert is likely going to be an amazing piece of production.

The show streams for two hourse from 6pm on 16 June, and there is a once-off subscription fee of R20.00.