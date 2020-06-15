Capitec’s bank app available on Huawei AppGallery

The Capitec Bank app is now available on Huawei’s app store, Huawei AppGallery.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the company revealed Entersekt’s software optimisation onto the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem, which brought digital banking software to Huawei’s app platform.

“This is a significant step for Huawei because we aim to work with those who are committed to digital transformation. As the largest digital bank in South Africa, with over 6.8 million digital banking clients, this is exactly what Capitec stands for,” explains Likun Zhao, vice-president at Huawei Consumer Business Group Middle East and Africa (Southern Africa).

“We also want to make sure that our users have access to the apps that are most important to them, which is why we are so committed to growing Huawei AppGallery to offer more and more apps like the Capitec Bank app.”

Francois Viviers, marketing and communications executive at Capitec, says that the company officially uploaded a fully HMS-integrated version of the banking app onto Huawei AppGallery last week.

“Although we registered as a developer for Huawei AppGallery back in March, the third-party push feature was crucial for us, which is why we waited for Entersekt to complete their full integration before uploading our app. We also wanted to ensure that biometrics was available to our users, to ensure their complete security when using the app.”

Viviers says he is excited about the app’s addition to Huawei AppGallery, stating that the bank has “relentlessly challenged the norms of banking to create a simplified product that is built upon client-centricity.

“Clients will have the ability to set up shortcuts on the app sign-in and home screens, giving them one-tap access to their favourite features. Our track money feature allows our clients to easily track their spending across categories such as food and transport, giving them the insight needed to take control of their money.

“In addition, clients with the new NFC-enabled Capitec card can manage their card’s contactless payments by turning the tap-to-pay functionality on and off. Our digital teams are continuously working on new features and enhancements and Capitec clients can look forward to some exciting additions to the app in the next couple of months.”