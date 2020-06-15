Comic Con goes ahead in virtual format

The 2020 edition of Comic Con Africa will be held virtually for the first time ever.

Comic Con has announced that this year’s edition of the biggest event in the pop culture and gaming calendar will go ahead from 24-27 September 2020; bringing a virtual Con to fans in their own homes.

“The pandemic (Covid-19) has forced all aspects of the sports fraternity to relook their approach,” says Wanda Mkhize, Telkom VS GamingsSpokesperson. “Luckily for us, nothing much has changed; VS Gaming continued to host it’s online leagues through this time.

“With the postponement of Comic Con Africa the VS Gaming flagship Masters tournament will conclude and the revised structure will be shared with our community soon.”

In light of the new developments, Telkom VS Gaming, in partnership with the High School Esports League (HSEL), will be bringing the VS Gaming HSEL tournament finals to the virtual Comic Con Africa.

Growing rapidly, the HSEL has already signed up over 25 high schools that are competing in these tournaments. Mkhize says the HSEL tournament is the most anticipated event in the scholars gaming calendar.