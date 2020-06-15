Senior Desktop Support Technician

Set-up and install workstations

Identify computer hardware and software problems

Fix computer hardware and software problems

Complete administrative records as required

Our client within the Retail IT space is looking for a Senior Desktop Support Technician to join their team in Parow.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12.

Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification.

Familiar with both MS Office and Google G Suite productivity suites.

Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment.

Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus

Able to work independently without direct supervision.

Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure.

Good administration and time-management skills.

Own transport

Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally.

