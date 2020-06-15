- Set-up and install workstations
- Identify computer hardware and software problems
- Fix computer hardware and software problems
- Complete administrative records as required
Our client within the Retail IT space is looking for a Senior Desktop Support Technician to join their team in Parow.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12.
- Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification.
- Familiar with both MS Office and Google G Suite productivity suites.
- Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment.
- Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
- Able to work independently without direct supervision.
- Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure.
- Good administration and time-management skills.
- Own transport
- Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally.