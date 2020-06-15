Senior Desktop Support Technician

Jun 15, 2020

  • Set-up and install workstations
  • Identify computer hardware and software problems
  • Fix computer hardware and software problems
  • Complete administrative records as required

Our client within the Retail IT space is looking for a Senior Desktop Support Technician to join their team in Parow.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12.
  • Accredited MCITP or equivalent certification.
  • Familiar with both MS Office and Google G Suite productivity suites.
  • Minimum 3 years experience in a Desktop Support environment.
  • Motivated and organized with customer oriented and service focus
  • Able to work independently without direct supervision.
  • Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure.
  • Good administration and time-management skills.
  • Own transport
  • Willing to work overtime and standby occasionally.

