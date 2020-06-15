Vodacom launches Alcatel2019G phone for the elderly

Vodacom has launched the Alcatel 2019G phone series which comes standard with a large keypad and simple user interface with big icons, ideal for those with low vision as well as the elderly.

The Alcatel 2019G, which retails at R649 cash, and is available at reduced monthly subscriptions on certain contracts, is available on the Vodacom website as well as at Vodacom stores nationwide.

The device comes standard with a dedicated charging dock, SOS emergency function, torch, lock and unlock key, 16 hours talk time, 2MP rear camera as well as a wireless FM Radio that users can enjoyed without a headphone.

“Some of our senior citizens have been consistent in their feedback to us – they prefer a device with a large keypad. In line with our purpose pillar of creating an inclusive digital society, the introduction of the Alcatel 2019 series helps us make sure no one is left behind. As we move into the digital age, we want to make sure all segments of our market migrate into this new digital world,” says Karen Smit, Vodacom principal specialist for specific needs.

Vodacom also offers text-based channels for deaf, hearing impaired, speech impaired and Deafblind customers to access emergency services.

To ensure that all people with communication barriers on the Vodacom network have access to emergency service information, Vodacom has included the Emergency Services for people with communications barriers link on Vodacom’s zero-rated ConnectU platform.