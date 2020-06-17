Cisco debuts SecureX for integrated security

Cisco’s SecureX, touted as the broadest and most integrated cloud-native security platform, will be available globally on 30 June, included with all Cisco security products.

Organisations face the challenge of managing business and security challenges at unprecedented scale as digital transformation and remote work are both on the rise.

Managing an organisation’s security is complex – from keeping up with new business processes, tracking evolving threats and navigating a sprawling vendor landscape.

Data from the C-suite backs this up. According to Cisco’s newly released global CIO Perspectives 2020 survey, the top two challenges facing CIOs are security, followed by complexity.

More than two-thirds of CIOs feel they are being stretched too thin.

One way security leaders are battling this complexity is with vendor consolidation. Cisco’s 2020 CISO Benchmark Report found that, when dealing with a cyber-attack, organisations with more security vendors experienced longer downtime, higher costs and more breached records.

Cisco SecureX connects the breadth of Cisco’s integrated security portfolio with customers’ entire security infrastructure for a consistent and simplified experience. It unifies visibility, enables automation, and strengthens security across network, endpoints, cloud, and applications.

With Cisco SecureX all new and existing customers will benefit from these capabilities and more without incurring additional cost:

* Unified visibility – SecureX provides key operational and threat metrics across network, endpoint, cloud, and applications. With the SecureX ribbon feature, the platform is integrated in every single Cisco Security technology so customers can access platform capabilities seamlessly across all products.

* Automation to increase operational efficiency – Customers can automate workflows across products from Cisco Security and third parties so they can focus on more impactful tasks. SecureX can also save customers hours of manual work by automating threat hunting based on Cisco Talos threat intelligence and other intelligence sources.

* Strengthened security – SecureX threat response enables security experts to quickly identify impacted targets and remediate within minutes by correlating intelligence data from multiple intelligence sources and telemetry from network, endpoint, email, cloud, and third-party products.

In addition to SecureX, Cisco Security is also unveiling new enhancements and integrations to further secure the remote workforce including:

* Greater unified user and device protection through an integration between endpoint security and MFA.

* Customers can use cloud email with greater confidence. Cloud Mailbox Defense for Office365 provides complete email visibility (inbound, outbound, and internal messages) with context to strengthen protection against advanced email threats such as phishing, ransomware, spoofing and spam.