Front-End Web Developer Role

Experienced Front-End Web Developer We are looking for a dynamic, experienced front-end web developer to join our team. The right candidate will have the opportunity to help influence the direction and architecture of the user interface as well feed in to the design and flow of the user experience. General skills and competencies:

5+ years of professional development experience Ability to work independently or as a member of a team Demonstrated strong attention to detail Excellent UI/UX design skills Experience using Material design Experience with source control (GIT), build and deployment tools Good verbal and written communication skills , including working with internal stakeholders A proven ability to solve problems and pick up new technology quickly.

Required technical skills:

3+ years of experience developing front-end web applications Web UI technologies including HTML5, CSS3, significant Javascript, including ES6 and JQuery Use of VueJS for a released product Experience of various other frameworks such as React, Angular etc. Practised in the use of Adobe products including XD, Photoshop and Illustrator Experience in creating required widgets that may be missing from a theme Able to work with and feed into design of ReST API specifications

Desirable technical skills:

Vuetify Experience in use of automated UI testing tools DevOps experience, including CI/CD (Ideally in Azure) Use of TDD Exposure to WordPress a nice to have

