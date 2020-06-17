Senior .Net Developer (Front End)

– Minimum of 5 years in front-end web-development all of which at a senior level.

– Minimum of 5 year’s experience as senior front-end web-developer.- In-depth working knowledge of widely used UI frameworks and technologies like Bootstrap, node.js, JSON, Javascript.

– A strong understanding of User Interface (UI) design principles, and User Experience (UX) design methods, with excellent attention to detail.

– Within the software development projects, will be responsible for:- Translation of the business requirements into user-friendly interface designs- Ensuring business specific best-practices and industry standards are used- Ensuring the UI/UX components are browser and device agnostic and responsive where possible.- Converting designs and wireframes into code that will produce visual elements of the web-application. Assisting back-end developers with the implementation of the UI templates and elements. Managing application development projects through the Systems Development Lifecycle, applying Agile methodologies.

