Senior WordPress Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading web hosting company seeks the expertise of a Senior Web Developer to join their Marketing team. You will ensure that the team has the technical support to execute digital projects to the highest standard, improving customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative tools and best practice methods. If you are prone to taking ownership, using initiative and a have a strong attention to detail with an eye on ensuring good consistency you are a good fit for this position. High quality documented code output and proficient understanding of front-end web technologies are key productivities.

DUTIES:

Implement standard compliant code for user-facing websites

Responsible for the efficient running of the company websites i.e. their ongoing maintenance, security & deployment.

Adapt best techniques and practices to optimise the website’s functioning and load time.

Build layouts from designers, including working with the designers and the UX team to ensure that layouts are technically feasible and delivered to spec.

Contribute to a reusable marketing UI Kit, which forms part of the design system.

Buy into the broad vision and road map of the marketing team’s digital assets.

Work with the frontend guild within the organisation to ensure consistency across the company’s ecosystem.

REQUIREMENTS:

HTML 5 & CSS3

Pre-processors like SCSS, LESS etc.

Good experience with JavaScript and jQuery

ReactJS, both building new components and supporting and contributing to an existing library

PHP and MySQL

WordPress templating system

WordPress eco-system and best practices

CSS frameworks like Bootstrap

Frontend build tools and processes

Version control like GIT

Good understanding of:

Static site generators

CI / CD process

Design systems

DevOps

COMMENTS:

