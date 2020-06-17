System Analyst

Systems Analyst

Permanent

Northern Suburbs, Cape Town

A Functional Analyst position has become available within the digital service layer space of a large enterprise.

Reporting to the team leader, the Functional Analyst will perform the following tasks:

– Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

– Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system in the required functional area when required.

– To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.

– Identifies use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, architectural diagrams and functional specifications.

– Present functional designs to multiple functional areas and obtain agreement on designs. Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested designs/solutions.

– Maintain the task management systems.

– Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

– Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

– Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.

– Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.

– Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.

– Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

– Maintain detailed, accurate and auditable test documentation according to standards.

– To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the system.

– Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.

– Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.

– Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.

– Provide accurate and concise feedback to team leads highlighting task status, issues and risks

Requirements:

Relevant qualification

Experience in Agile & DevOps

Experience working with Cloud solutions (preferably AWS) – Essential

3+ years in a Technical business analyst, systems analyst or functional analyst role

Experience in creating architectural diagrams and functional specifications

