System Analyst

Systems Analyst
Permanent
Northern Suburbs, Cape Town
A Functional Analyst position has become available within the digital service layer space of a large enterprise.
Reporting to the team leader, the Functional Analyst will perform the following tasks:
– Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.
– Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system in the required functional area when required.
– To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.
– Identifies use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, architectural diagrams and functional specifications.
– Present functional designs to multiple functional areas and obtain agreement on designs. Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested designs/solutions.
– Maintain the task management systems.
– Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.
– Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
– Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.
– Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.
– Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.
– Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.
– Maintain detailed, accurate and auditable test documentation according to standards.
– Maintain the task management systems.
– Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.
– To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the system.
– Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.
– Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.
– Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.
– Provide accurate and concise feedback to team leads highlighting task status, issues and risks
Requirements:
Relevant qualification
Experience in Agile & DevOps
Experience working with Cloud solutions (preferably AWS) – Essential
3+ years in a Technical business analyst, systems analyst or functional analyst role
Experience in creating architectural diagrams and functional specifications