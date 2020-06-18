Altron wins two awards at SAPSA

Altron’s chief executive Mteto Nyati has received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the field of Management, during the recent South African Professional Services Awards (SAPSA).

The technology company also scooped the Digital Industry Firm of the Year award.

The awards, sponsored by Sanlam and W. Consulting, present an opportunity to recognise the contributions made by professionals and leaders of industry and commerce. The awards also reward companies that excel in areas such as transformation, customer service, contribution to the community, and commitment to ethical best practice.

On receiving his trophy, Nyati said: “Giving your people something that is better than what you received is what management is all about. It is about using the resources that you have been given effectively and creating a great environment for people, so as to inspire them to be excited about what they do and to realise their full potential.

“Management is about creating a great environment for people, so that when they come to work, they get excited, and bring their best selves to the company. Our responsibility is to make sure that our people reach their full potential.”

This marks the fifth edition of the awards and Janette Minnaar, the chair of the adjudication panel explained how the winners were determined. “They were judged based on a host of attributes including demonstration of leadership skills and changing of paradigms and innovation within the bounds of available resources.”

Minnaar added that the Lifetime Achievement Awards were for recipients who had served their professions faithfully for many years.