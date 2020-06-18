EquityMaven launches online business valuation tool

Fintech startup EquityMaven has developed an online business valuation tool and partnered with Bluegrass Digital, a specialist software engineering company. The software as a services (SaaS) tool is for small business owners that are looking to sell their businesses or raise capital.

EquityMaven plans to disrupt the traditional business valuation services. EquityMaven online valuations can now be done at a fraction of the cost, the tool is fast, accurate and launched at an opportune time.

Businesses like EquityMaven modernise their applications with the flexibility of the cloud. The custom fintech platform is built on Microsoft technology stack using Azure application services and the website content is managed intuitively by Umbraco. With low latency and the power of Azure, they can now adopt technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning.

Azure is a public cloud computing platform, it is infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) that can be used for services such as analytics, virtual computing, storage, networking, and much more.

Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says Microsoft Azure is the perfect platform for EquityMaven. “It offers the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications instantly on an interconnected global network.

“It also provides the ability to scale out vertically and horizontally as the need arises. There are also huge savings for customers moving to Azure, it allows developers to host business logic that can be executed without managing or provisioning more infrastructure,” he explains.

EquityMaven founder Sean Rule says over the past two decades as an investment banker, he identified that there was an urgent need for a more affordable and rapid valuation tool in the market. “The tool benchmarks key performance indicators (KPIs) of a business against global industry averages, it uses data across more than 400 industries in over 120 countries and more than 50 currencies.”

The EquityMaven website allows companies to understand their business better with the assistance of the customised valuation calculator that shares a highly detailed, investment banking-style report.

“If you need to get a valuation, this tool gives you that first view, with strong analytics, that could help you kickstart a negotiation process. It also enables clients to evaluate their performance relative to their peers,” says Rule.

“Finally, they can make corrections to underperforming KPIs, which should result in increased valuations. The tool provides a comprehensive report based on both an income and market approach,” he concludes.