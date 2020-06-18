Functional Analyst – DSL

Job Objectives

Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the system.

Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.QualificationsMatric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems /B.SC Computer Science (or similar) – AdvantageousExperienceExperience in functional analytics – 3-5 years

Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) – 3 + years

Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – 3-5+ years

Experience in a Retail – 3-5 years (Advantageous)Knowledge and SkillsUnderstanding of cloud technology (1-3 years)

Working as a functional analyst (3-5 years)

Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years – Advantageous)Applicant Feedback Policy

