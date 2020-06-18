Positive growth for EMEA’s appliance market

The EMEA purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market rose in value 3,3% year on year to $320,1-million in the first quarter of 2020, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Tracker.

Total EMEA PBBA open systems shipments were valued at $307,5-million — an increase of 5,4% year on year. PBBA mainframe system sales declined 31,3% year on year in 1Q20.

“PBBA appliances will remain relevant in the data protection market in EMEA, as the most popular way to do backup,” says Jimena Sisa, senior research analyst: EMEA Storage Systems at IDC. “Given the impact of Covid-19 on business, European enterprises want to ensure data availability, access, and management for remote workers and to meet regulatory obligations, accelerating the transition to cloud data protection. The PBBA target devices will be more affected by this shift and continue to decline.”

The PBBA tracker for Western Europe indicates a nearly flat performance in terms of value, with 0,6% year-on-year growth, reaching $250,05-million in the first quarter of 2020.

“Organisations are showing a greater willingness to update their legacy or 3rd Platform technologies and are keen to engage in cloud-based data protection projects to help companies grow their business in the digital transformation age,” Sisa says.

“The current crisis will force European enterprises to consider cloud options more seriously, as the use of cloud for data protection tasks can help businesses overcome current challenges such as lack of physical access to datacenters to manage data.”