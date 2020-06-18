Senior WordPress Developer

This is a VERY specific role, for a candidate who is highly proficient in front end web technologies. We are specifically looking for a combination of WordPress, React and PHP skills.

The Marketing team’s senior web developer ensures that the team has the technical support to execute digital projects to the highest standard, improving customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative tools and best practice methods.

Role Purpose:

– Implement standard compliant code for user-facing websites (including our Insights ‘blog’ and Help Centre)

– Responsible for the efficient running of the websites i.e. their ongoing maintenance, security & deployment.

– Adapt best techniques and practices to optimise the website’s functioning and load time.

– Build layouts from designers, including working with the designers and the UX team to ensure that layouts are technically feasible and delivered to spec.

– Contribute to a reusable marketing UI Kit, which forms part of the xneelo design system.

– Buy into the broad vision and road map of the marketing team’s digital assets.

– Work with the frontend guild within the organisation to ensure consistency across the ecosystem.

Skills and Attributes:

Taking ownership, using initiative and a strong attention to detail with an eye on ensuring good consistency.

High quality documented code output.

Proficient understanding of front-end web technologies, including:

– HTML 5 & CSS3

– Preprocessors like SCSS, LESS etc.

– Good experience with Javascript and jQuery

– ReactJS, both building new components and supporting and contributing to an existing library

– PHP and mySQL

– WordPress templating system

– WordPress eco-system and best practices

– CSS frameworks like Bootstrap

– Frontend build tools and processes

– Version control like GIT

Good understanding of:

– Static site generators

– CI / CD process

– Design systems

– DevOps

