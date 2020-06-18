Software Security Engineer Team Lead

Ref no: CH558 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking to employ a Software Security Engineer Team Lead.The Security Team is responsible for building out security controls, supporting other teams in driving a culture of security, and constantly testing the controls that are in place. The security team works closely with the platform and development teams to build a strong defence, as well as enable and support a culture of DevSecOps in the development teams. The company is growing quickly, which brings a number of unique and interesting challenges. Security is growing rapidly in the organization and there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, and culture of security in the company.As a Team Lead your primary responsibility will be to lead, manage, and mentor a group of security engineers and analysts, constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, using industry standards and company best practices.Your daily work will involve:

Managing, mentoring, and coaching members of the team

Executing on projects, delivering on commitments

Running and coordinating Red Team scenarios

Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security

Mentoring and coaching security within the organization

Deploying, operating, and monitoring SIEM, IPS/IDS

Responding to Security Incidents

Expanding security auditing and monitoring capabilities

Developing custom applications to monitor red flag situations

Working with DevOps to secure the platform, hardening servers, networks, Kubernetes

Working with Application teams to secure code, consulting on implementations

Working with Infrastructure to secure the physical environments (office networks, etc)

Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems

Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

To achieve this, we’re looking for someone who:

Works well with people, and is passionate about helping people be their best

Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Is passionate about technology and security

Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

Has either a Degree in Computer Science, or Industry experience

Has experience in ethical hacking

Has experience with defensive systems (SIEM, IDS/IPS, Canaries, Fail2Ban, etc)

Has a solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)

Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

Has experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)

Top candidates will be strong in the above, but also bring some of the following to the table:

Can write code (we use Python)

Experience with Kafka, Apache Beam, Apache Metron, Apache Spark

Experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider

Experience with Kubernetes, Docker (or containers in general)

Experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)

Experience with security frameworks such as NIST

The Environment

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal Attributes:

We seek to Employ someone who:

is forthright but respectful

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company

thinks like an owner of the business.

is smart, has integrity and is hard-working

General:

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

