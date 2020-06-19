Benefit from All-Flash Storage at the same cost as Hybrid

If you have yet to make the transition from Hybrid Storage to All-Flash Storage, now is the time.

For a number of companies, the main aspect holding them back from transitioning to All-Flash storage was the cost. Until 31 December 2020, Huawei and Pinnacle ICT are offering companies the opportunity to turbocharge their business and reap the benefits of All-Flash Storage at the same price as Hybrid.

Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage will equip your company with up to 5 x effective capacity, ensuring value for money and physical capacity satisfaction. Not only will you be enjoying double the performance compared to Hybrid Storage, but by replacing your Hybrid Storage with All-Flash, you will be reducing your Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by up to 50%.

When assessing your company’s storage solution needs, it is vital to consider where your company will be in a few years. You may think that your data storage needs are currently not very high and you do not require larger storage capacities, so why spend more upfront? As a business owner or entrepreneur, plan for where you want to be, not for where you currently are. At the end of the day, spending more upfront will save you a considerable amount of change in the long run.

Pinnacle ICT has a team of specialised Huawei experts that can assist you with the implementation or transition over to All-Flash Storage.

For more information on the Huawei Flash Only+ promotion, click here.

To contact Pinnacle’s Huawei team directly, email Huawei@pinnacle.co.za.