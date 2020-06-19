My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI Developer to join them on a independent contract basis
Job Purpose:
An Analyst Developer BI is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources.
Job Measurement:
The performance of the Analyst Developer (BI) can be measured by:
– Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.
– Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.
– User satisfaction.
Output/Core Tasks:
– Defining the requirements for analysis within a given business area.
– Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organization.
– Providing users with correct data to do their analysis on.
– Performing root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.
– Identifying data anomalies and communicating back to the data owners.
– Interpretation of specifications received (including data models, if applicable
– Create and maintain data model documentation.
– Work with data sources(raw data)
– Presenting results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard).
– Testing and debugging of programs
Role Requirements:
Qualifications:
– An appropriate qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
The Analyst Developer BI is a technical expert with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources.
Required skills include:
– Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.
– Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.
– Ability to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.
– Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data.
– Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as(but not limited to):
– Datastage
– DB2
– SQL
– SAP Hana (DB)
– SAP Data Services
– Cloudera Hadoop technologies
– Database viewing tools
– Scripting languages
– Report generation tools
– Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to):
– Agile development
– ETL
– Data integration
– Data modelling/Application modelling
– Data analysis, visualization and reporting
– Ingestion
– SDLC, release management and project management
– API integration
Work Experience:
– The Analyst Developer BI must have at least 3 to 4 years of relevant experience in a similar environment working with the relevant tools and techniques
Competencies:
– Strong analytical & numerical ability
– Problem solving skills
– Conceptual thinker
– Good communication / interpersonal skills
– Action / results orientation
– Quality orientation
– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation