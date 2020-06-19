BI Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI Developer to join them on a independent contract basis

Job Purpose:

An Analyst Developer BI is an IT specialist with advanced analytical and technical skills who understands the data structures and various data sources.

Job Measurement:

The performance of the Analyst Developer (BI) can be measured by:

– Timely delivery of analysis, reports and data presentations to support business reviews.

– Turnaround time for answering a given business demand.

– User satisfaction.

Output/Core Tasks:

– Defining the requirements for analysis within a given business area.

– Design and develop ETL processes by performing detailed analysis using the ingestion toolsets of the organization.

– Providing users with correct data to do their analysis on.

– Performing root cause analysis of data issues and troubleshoot technical difficulties.

– Identifying data anomalies and communicating back to the data owners.

– Interpretation of specifications received (including data models, if applicable

– Create and maintain data model documentation.

– Work with data sources(raw data)

– Presenting results to the business unit leader in a preferred tool (such as Office suite, BI report or dashboard).

– Testing and debugging of programs

Role Requirements:

Qualifications:

– An appropriate qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

The Analyst Developer BI is a technical expert with a strong understanding of data, data structures and data sources.

Required skills include:

– Knowledge and experience of structured data, such as entities, classes, hierarchies, relationships and metadata.

– Knowledge of database management system (DBMS) physical implementation, including tables, joins and SQL querying.

– Ability to combine data from multiple sources when needed for the analysis.

– Familiarity with the use cases, business purposes and quality of the data.

– Knowledge of technical toolsets to perform all duties such as(but not limited to):

– Datastage

– DB2

– SQL

– SAP Hana (DB)

– SAP Data Services

– Cloudera Hadoop technologies

– Database viewing tools

– Scripting languages

– Report generation tools

– Knowledge of BI processes and methodologies such as (but not limited to):

– Agile development

– ETL

– Data integration

– Data modelling/Application modelling

– Data analysis, visualization and reporting

– Ingestion

– SDLC, release management and project management

– API integration

Work Experience:

– The Analyst Developer BI must have at least 3 to 4 years of relevant experience in a similar environment working with the relevant tools and techniques

Competencies:

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker

– Good communication / interpersonal skills

– Action / results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

