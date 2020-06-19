Dell storage solutions for unstructured data

Dell Technologies has launched Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems that help organisations capture and capitalise on unstructured data, such as documents, images, videos and social media content.

“The amount of unstructured data enterprises store as file or object storage is expected to triple by 2024, and there are no signs of it slowing,” says Dan Inbar, president and GM: storage a t Dell Technologies. “In this data era, businesses need a simple, seamless and cost-effective way to store and use unstructured data to innovate, create differentiation and bring products to market faster.

“The Dell EMC PowerScale family provides the foundation companies need to unlock the potential of their data, no matter where it resides, and use it to drive meaningful business impact.”

Dell EMC PowerScale features new 1U PowerEdge-based PowerScale all-flash and NVMe nodes and existing Isilon all-flash, hybrid and archive nodes running the PowerScale OneFS 9.0 operating system.

The PowerScale family delivers up to 15,8-million input-output operations per second (IOPS) per cluster, offering the performance that customers need to handle demanding AI, analytics, IOT, digital media, healthcare and life sciences workloads.

New all-flash PowerScale F200 nodes bring up to five times more performance than its predecessor. Enhanced inline data reduction makes the platform up to six times more efficient.

Dell Technologies makes it easy for customers to understand their data and storage infrastructure health through software included with PowerScale.

Dell EMC DataIQ software helps companies extract business value from unstructured data, typically uncategorised and found in siloes throughout businesses.

Dell EMC CloudIQ infrastructure monitoring and analytics software combines machine learning and human intelligence to provide customers with real-time performance and capacity analysis as well as historical tracking for a single view of Dell EMC infrastructure.

PowerScale supports a wide variety of file protocols and customers can easily deploy it to meet their infrastructure needs.

With Dell Technologies On Demand, PowerScale customers can respond to workload spikes and new service requests with elastic capacity and cloud economics.