Functional Analyst

– Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

– Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the system in the required functional area when required.- To generate knowledge about the current business process, design current business flows, study current business processes and its complication, and getting through with current business setup.- Identifies use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, architectural diagrams and functional specifications.- Present functional designs to multiple functional areas and obtain agreement on designs. Ensure that the users agree and sign-off the suggested designs/solutions.- Maintain the task management systems.- Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

– Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

– Convert Business requirements into customizing configuration.- Maintain configuration guides for applied customizing.- Identify and resolve design decisions with business and IT owners.

– Prepare test scripts and execute testing of the configured scenarios

– Maintain detailed, accurate and auditable test documentation according to standards.- Maintain the task management systems.- Do accurate timekeeping of time spent on changes.

– To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the system.

– Assist business users when necessary. – Mentor junior members of the Team.- Assist the Business Analysts with the capabilities of the Systems when required.

– Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results

– Accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of discrete pieces of work.- Understand business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritize and schedule delivery of work packages.- Provide accurate and concise feedback to team leads highlighting task status, issues and risks.

